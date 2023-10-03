Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial investigative journalist, has slammed Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh for speaking out about the costs of late singer Mohbad’s death.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that a total of twelve million naira was spent to keep Mohbad in the morgue, claiming a reduction from the initial fourteen million.

Kemi Olunloyo disclosed this on her Instagram page with a statement attempting to disprove Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, the Lagos State government should be held accountable for Mohbad because they performed the autopsy and the amount announced by the actress was exaggerated.

While admonishing them to bury Mohbadi without delay, Kemi Olunloyo accused Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh of chasing clout with the singer’s death.

She wrote, “Tonto Dike has revealed that they have spent 12 million already just to keep Mohbad in the morgue. She said it was supposed to be 14 million but they gave them a discount. Must everything concerning preparation for his burial transactional?

In America🇺🇸 where I spent 32 yrs and attended many funerals young and old, people bury corpses within 7 days because of those daily mortuary fees which average $100/day (N100K) for storage and refrigeration. Funeral homes have a daily charge for storing a body, even if it is embalmed. Has the body arrived at Ebony vaults? If so he should be buried. Let him rest in peace. Is it still with the LASG? Why are you paying the morgue fees and not the state who asked for his exhumation?

Nigerians likes to bury elderly people in a month to prepare a large party and gather all the descendants abroad. Families like that have money for mortuary fees, Aso ebi the works🎉🎊🍾

The autopsy is done according to the police and they are waiting two weeks for the toxicology tests. That 2 weeks is this week. Sam Larry has been grilled and police 👮🏽‍♀️ will be addressing the press as they told us on Friday. Now the holiday weekend is over and we may hear from police today.

Thank you Tonto and Iyabo for taking up the funeral expenses but keep it under wraps. You did it for God. Announcing the breakdown of the expenses shows you’re doing it for CLOUT.”