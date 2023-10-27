Famous music producer Samklef has continued to disparage Davido on his website, claiming that the musician doesn’t behave like a celebrity as he compares him to Wizkid.

Samklef’s outburst follows musician Davido’s quiet caution on Twitter in response to claims that he owes certain individuals money.

Davido said, “Make nobody beg me,” on Twitter. You desire fame, do you not? Alright.

Samklef was enraged by this tweet and proceeded to drag Davido on his page. He called him a star who creates waves everywhere.

Davido, according to Samklef, is a local lad who did not grow up overseas and does not act like a celebrity.

Samklef captioned his post, “Owe owe one! – 001 no Dey make noise! Go watch Scarface. when sosa want make move for Scarface (tony Montana ) he no make noise. U need to come make I lecture you the 48 laws of power. Try learn from wizkid u no Dey do like person wey stay for America Kai!”

Watch the video below;