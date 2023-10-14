Ace Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata popularly known as known as Teni, has put to rest the mystery of the person that is her ‘best friend’ in the industry.

The ‘Billionaire’ crooner took to her official Twitter page on 12th of October 2023 and revealed that she is her own bestie.

Teni shared a gorgeous picture of herself showing off some cleavage and captioned; “ME IS MY BESTFRIEND 🥂”

See the tweet:

ME IS MY BESTFRIEND 🥂 pic.twitter.com/N4wymQrPrc — THE REAL IDAN (@TeniEntertainer) October 12, 2023

But the award-winning singer’s viral post generated mixed reactions as not every tweep gushed over the photo.

@KehindeTijani06; Miss Teni !!! U av really changed, this not how u dress in some yrs bck. U put on a good shirt which covers all ur body part frm d Abdomen 2 d neck. Bt all of a sudden, tins turn around for ur dressing methodology. Pls come back to the old time, So Things won’t fall apart.

@itsyaboielyte; Teni abeg you don dey old oo…you need to find one man to give you belle atleast make he dey enjoy your lil money wey you get than make you just dey tomtom around no forget say you be woman not man..I come in peace my love 😍

@jayevan86926959; Teni Makanaki I use God and him family take beg you, borrow money make I take buy washing machine to start my laundry work.. I go dey wash for you free till I completely pay you back.. please help a brother 🙏🙏🙏🙏

@EmmanuelOw99625; IDan mi oosha after you na you. Please ma kindly introduce me to davido, I’m an aspiring artist and I wish to get signed to dmw record label I’m an afro pop singer,r&b and also ah rapper 🙏 please ma I need a push up

@ABDULRAKIB362; Aunty teni I get one nice thing wey u fit put between those nice things no put d cross there 🥹🌚

@ogunsola485; When did teni start exposing her breast?. I used to brag that teni is that one female artists that never exposed her body,but seeing this made me kinda of disappointed.