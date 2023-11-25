Timi, a Nigerian man, drew attention online after displaying the £200 he earned from cleaning the buttocks of a Caucasian man.

In a video captioned, “This is my first time cleaning an oyinbo man’s Yanch. I respect people who do this job from today,” the man displayed the money.

The video showcased moments of him performing the job.

Upon completion and receiving payment, he expressed immense happiness at earning such an amount for cleaning an oyinbo man’s buttocks.

Shortly after posting the video, people shared their thoughts in the comments.

One person, calculating the potential monthly income, exclaimed: “250k just to clean yrnsh for a day!! 7.5M for a month. Please keep the yrnsh coming.”

Here are some reactions below:

Debby Emmanuel55: “‎250k just to clean yrnsh for a day!! 7.5M for a month please keep the yrnsh coming.”

Mummy E: “‎It’s against work ethics to use ur phone while working. Just be careful oh bros.”

Officially_$irmie: “‎Forget money , why I go clean my fellow man yansh.”

Skipzy: “‎Don’t compare £200 to naira because you are not playing your bills in naira.”

Casino Fire: “‎So na this job weh my sister want make I came UK can do. she no go see me I swear.”

Christy: “‎I’ve been caregiving in Germany for two years. It’s tough; dealing with dementia patients can be intense, they go spit for your face,we deserve more.”

Favy: “‎Most people are here saying they can’t do the job but they family members will be doing the same job and you people will feel entitled to their money.”

blinks-30: “‎Omo more than 200k in half a day. just calculate that more for a week Europe here I come God help. 2024.”

Abiodun: “‎It is not all about money for some people. I can’t do this cleaning of yansh. Never… haha.”

NEW CHAPTER: “‎can I clean 10 yansh in a day? my passport dey here I know see where to get money process visa. even if I see mortuary work for abroad I will do.”

Watch the video below;