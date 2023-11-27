A controversial video featuring Daddy Freeze has surfaced, stirring debate as he challenges Nigerian pastors and their claimed miracles.

In the video, he expresses skepticism, highlighting his never-witnessed resurrection of a deceased Nigerian celebrity by any pastor.

Daddy Freeze specifically challenges pastors to resurrect young singer Mohbad or gospel artist Osinachi, offering to join any church that achieves such a miracle.

Furthermore, he dares pastors to heal the leg of veteran actor Mr Ibu, who has recently faced health challenges resulting in the loss of his leg.

This provocative statement comes after Daddy Freeze’s Instagram suspension due to his comments about Pastor Adeboye’s alleged snow miracle in Colorado.

WATCH DADDY FREEZE VIDEO BELOW;