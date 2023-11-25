Korra Obidi, a Nigerian dancer based in the United States, debunks allegations of being denied American citizenship following a heartbreaking letter from Homeland Security.

A sad letter received during a live session changed the mood of the mother of two, according to reports that circulated a few hours ago.

Addressing the allegations of being denied a US Citizenship according to a reporter, Korra clarified that the Department of Homeland Security did not reject her application.

Adding to her point, she affirmed that the letter stated that the progress of the application was abandoned due to relocation to a new apartment.

“Oh my God, Jesus Christ. I submitted a form for naturalization and US has considered my application abandoned. I have not been denied citizenship, with 6 million followers InstaBlog, you need to do more fact checking before you post fake news, you owe it to the public. My application was considered abandoned as I moved to my new home and they could reach me. Thank you all for the kind messages. Love you,” she stated.