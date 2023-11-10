Zlatan Ibile, professionally known as Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, sparked conversations as he swiftly departed after collecting ₦100, ₦200, and ₦500 notes from street boys.

The incident, occurring at an undisclosed location, amused onlookers as the affluent Nigerian singer playfully dashed away despite receiving cash from the young boys.

In the video, Zlatan playfully urged the kids to contribute, using the term “Ibile,” and upon collecting the money, he made a hasty exit, leaving the youngsters with nothing.

The clip garnered various reactions in the comment section from viewers.

@Musicbender1: “Them been think say them dey play 10 odds, baba show them “what is cashout”

@Abbey95035178: “Zlatan used “abara kekere collect Nlan” for street hand. nah air some go chop this night.”

@maxy_147: “They must have been thinking he’s just testing them. them wan collect double.”

@kennyansome1: “Then go think say he go double am ooh. O dun mi.”

