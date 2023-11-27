Big Brother Naija star, Sheggz has celebrated his girlfriend, Bella Okagbue as she lands an influencing deal with SKIMS, a lingerie company founded by reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Miss Okagbue had taken to her social media pages to share photos and a video advertising the product.

She wrote via Twitter: “In collaboration with Skims, I got this cute, soft and super comfortable lounge set 💗. #ad “

This has garnered congratulatory messages from numerous fans, including her boyfriend, Sheggz

Sheggz proudly displayed a video of Bella modeling a SKIMS outfit on his Instagram story, expressing his immense admiration for her achievement.

He simply wrote: “Too proud of you 🤞🏿♥️”

See the video and his post below;

