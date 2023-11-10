A Nigerian Slayqueen says that it’s improper for a guy to take a girl out to a club without purchasing pricey drinks.

The gorgeous woman wondered why guys behaved that way, so she asked them on her Instagram page.

She said that most guys these days don’t spend money on women when they take them to clubs.

Even though they might be on a tight budget, she told the men that going to a club is a way of life and that they should expect to spend money.

Netizens reacted:

teeh_lyfstyle said: “If you don’t have any family member disgracing you online, you don’t know what the lord has done for you.”

xpensive_fatima wrote: “Is it only me that’s doesn’t get impress on niggas buying expensive drinks in the club ? Just give me the money babe”

sailorojay said: “Why is it that na some fine girls Dey get empty brain «? Cause | am not understanding how one bottle of alcohol isn’t enough for both of us than me spending on popping many champagne to waste it all for glory that would end in that clubs four walls? Abeg person Dey big pass some kind mumu stunt naaa”

