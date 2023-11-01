Pere Egbi, the BBNaija reality star, has come under fire from Twitter fans after he liked a derogatory tweet aimed at his fellow housemates.

A screenshot of Pere Egbi liking a derogatory post from one of his admirers went viral on social media, sparking controversy and conflicting responses.

One of Pere’s Twitter followers, Rainyzion, wrote that two of her favorite moments from Pere’s time in the BBNaija house were when he struck the wall during his fight with Doyin and threw the mattress during his dispute with Alex Unusual.

The fan continued by saying that she would have enjoyed it if Pere had broken the necks and scattered the lips of the female housemates with whom he had argued.

Pere’s like on the tweet has garnered a lot of attention. The reality star has been disparaged on Twitter by fans who label him as an abusive man.

Read some comments below…

@Officialsommy41: “It’s actually shocking that you are in your 40s and still depending on fan gifts and shouting period bu thinking bullying and abusing other is okay shows high level of idiocy and psychopath tendency. Get him help!”.

@MissM: “Ewww what a disgusting man…Sick fave 🤝 Sick fans”.

@Hillz: “Pere liked an abusive message against fellow housemates? Y’all be supporting nonsense. Stay safe tho”.

@Marie: “Affirming to be a domestic absuser??”

@Gross.Tee: “This is the same disgusting idiot that came and tweeted “I hate toxic people? @Pereegbi is never beating the allegations, a violent abusive beat. @real_mercyeke na you I dey pity las las”.

