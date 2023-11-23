Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has allegedly been arrested by Nigerian singer,MC Galaxy.

This comes days after the Social media critic questioned the music star’s source of income.

Recall that MC Galaxy had spent $60k on the release of a music video.

Reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu asked where the musician obtained the $60,000 to film a song video.

According to him, although he is not interested in music, he still believes that the artist should reveal his true source of income.

Reacting to this, MC Galaxy asked Uche Maduagwu for an apology in the next day, or he would get him arrested.

The actor has been arrested after he refused to apologize.

In a viral video, Uche could be seen in handcuffs being arrested, and placed in a vehicle.

Watch the video below:

