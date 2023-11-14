Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds has been criticized by her fans for showing off her wealth and possessions on social media.

The thespian had recently shared a photo of a designer bag she purchased in Paris for over 5 million naira (approximately $11,000 USD).

“Take a deep breath at the sight of this

beauty…

Ok I will choose 3 people who mentioned

Dior and share the money amongst them

because no particular person got the price in Euro” she captioned the post.

Many of her fans reacted negatively to the post, accusing Luchy Donalds of being “miserable” and “living like she’s in competition with someone.”

Some fans also urged her to invest her money wisely, rather than spending it on luxury items.

@ebere wrote; Dear Lucy, I don’t want to believe you are this miserable. Why post receipts and

seeking unnecessary validation.

@Ege wrote; In life you must not show yourself always, in other to prove something,go and learn from potential ladies that are rich and calm….Genevive, chikaike, Jacky appiah them very zero noise ladies…..not

everything is show up so rest nobody is in a completion with you

@grayjandy wrote; Need use ur money wisely oo,invest it in property such as real estate pls. That bag go spoil soon but a house will benefit you and your children or family pls.stop the

waste

@chigozie wrote; Living like your in competition with

someone

@Anih wrote; Must you show us how much it cost…

madam rest.. i thought you are

exceptional… hmmmmmm.. let we dnt

can’t afford it breath a bit ok..

@chinelo wrote; Fake life wan wound Luchy babyeee competition choke

@Udofia wrote; Plz help the helpless.plz dont wast ur money on things you’ve already have.alot of people are suffering looking for what to eat.plz look for them and help

@dqueenpearls

See her post below;

