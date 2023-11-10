There are strong indications that David De Gea might make a return to Spain in the upcoming January transfer window, as reported by ED.

The goalkeeper has been without a club since the expiration of his contract with Manchester United in June.Initial talks between De Gea and Real Betis have reportedly commenced, suggesting a potential agreement.

This move aligns with Real Betis’ interest in securing a reliable goalkeeper, especially considering the potential departure of their current number one, Rui Silva, in the winter transfer window.

Should Silva leave, Betis is faced with the prospect of relying on the 40-year-old Claudio Bravo as cover, prompting the pursuit of De Gea. The LaLiga side is reportedly considering a short-term deal with reduced terms, a move that could be mutually beneficial for both parties involved.

As negotiations progress, De Gea’s return to his homeland seems increasingly likely, bringing an end to his stint of being club-less since leaving Manchester United.