Many people were taken aback by the startling revelation made by married Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma, better known by his stage name Bovi.

The comedian-turned-actor disclosed on his Instagram page that three actresses made marriage proposals to him in spite of his already-married status.

He claims that during the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), he was approached with several proposals for marriage, which he declined. The explanation for this is that the offers were conditional.

The comedian wrote:

“Last night @afriff 3 actresses offered me marriage for a year. I turned them down because the offers came with responsibility”.

Actress Sharon Ooja reacted to it by telling the comedian to tell his fans that she is now his wife’s bodyguard. In the streets, she would teach them a lesson, she vowed.

“Look at my guy. My own friend !!! Tell those actresses I’m Kris body guard I go meet them for streets stay blessed”.