Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota caused a stir on social media when she was asked to provide a detailed breakdown of her weekly allowance of fifty thousand dollars.

The Nollywood actress looked indifferent in a video with the caption, “They asked Aunty Ramota to give an account of how she spends 50k weekly, Aunty Ramota looks away.”

She was heard being asked to explain how she spends so much money in a week by a man in the background. She just mentioned using the money to buy a phone recently, though, and didn’t really address that.

However, the man persisted in wanting more information, highlighting that her weekly allowance of $50,000 is provided by her fans or supporters, who regularly send her money to support her.

Social media users were drawn to the Nollywood actress’s statement and her response to the questions, and they flocked the comment section with their observations.

See some reactions below:

halizbabe: “‎She don use am buy bleaching cream.”

haddunyola: “‎They should increase her money i beg them

annykiss873: “‎she be landlady now make she enjoy her life oooo,na dere she buy okele resturant nd cream oooo.”

Folorunso Khadija: “‎NHA everytime aunty ramota dey buy phone.”

tosinola4: “‎Aunty Ramota living large like that? Nah wah oooo.”

Bukonla Odufejo: “‎leave this woman alone now.Shes old enough to do what she likes with her money.”

Temi Karr: “‎There are other people who are in neeed of money. Stop helping this people.”

Bosslady: “‎She’s just good in taking advantage of people’s generosity Messi. ‎she doesn’t not know what 50k is. Don’t pull wool, please.”

