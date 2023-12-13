Sophia Momodu, the babymama of Nigerian singer, Davido has slammed popular blogger, Tunde Ednut for posting a throwback video of their daughter, Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil.

It alls started when Tunde shared a post by a Twitter user alongside a funny exchange between Imade and Jamil.

“Davido’s daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil having an argument. This is funny and beautiful. It’s the “I’m sorry” for me” The Twitter user captioned it.

Sharing the video via his Official Instagram page, Tunde, who is a good friend of Davido, wrote; “I’m just seeing this. Kids!!! Oh Gosh’

Sophia Momodu, who was not happy about Davido’s friend posting her daughter, slammed Tunde Ednut.

She asked him not to post her daughter.

“Don’t post my child. @mazitundeednut” she wrote.

