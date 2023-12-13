A young boy, among many others present at the ABA Fashion Week, was captured looking stunning in fresh attire while holding a package labeled ‘Adidas’ in a recently uploaded post that garnered thousands of likes and numerous comments.

The caption of the post implies that this young man may have landed an Adidas contract as a result of his performance at ABA Fashion Week.

Multiple photos, posted on TikTok by the same account, depicted the boy alongside an unidentified man in various pictures, suggesting a possible improvement in his lifestyle and a shopping spree.

In response to the post, numerous individuals flooded the comment section to share their opinions about the boy.

See some reactions below:

JNyosh13: “‎See God Doings”

“User7482496660382: – ‎“Be patient and wait for your Grace God will locate you one day.”

Sammy Eddie: “‎Just one call one display one move one word can change everything.”

August Meyor: “‎The man with the white top is more than adidas when he truly loves the boy.”

Sunnitex21: “‎Grace na ur mate.

D U C H: “‎see he’s igbo move on the first slide.”

Don Carlos: “‎Miracle no di tire Jesus.”

georgekoffi: “‎man, don’t be an enemy of progress.”

official obisco: “‎congratulations, your Time have come.”

Legend_blaq: “‎Nice one.. but next time use igbo language voice over or note.”

STANLEYUZ: “‎that’s how God makes things to work congratulations.”

