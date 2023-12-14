After an Okada man revealed his difficulties paying his rent, kind internet users showered him with support and sympathy.

The man, whose identity is still unknown, expressed his distress in a video that he uploaded on TikTok about not being able to pay his N120,000 house rent.

He looked like an Okada rider sitting on a motorcycle in the video, but it’s unclear if this is his job or a mode of transportation.

Concerned viewers asked about the specifics of his situation in the post’s comment section, hoping to gain an understanding of the severity and urgency of his financial hardship.

The man claimed he had no idea how he would go back home and inform his landlord that he was still unable to locate the money.

“How I wan tell landlord say I still dey find house rent money,” the young man wrote.

Netizens Reactions…

@Lingard asked; “How much for your rent? I want to support you.”

@Thick-Mide said; “Same here and na my mom death cause this. The man just dey pity me because I no get mom again.”

@super pascal said; “The first day you pay your rent is the day you suppose start saving for the next rent, and if ur 3mnth salary no fit pay your rent means your dey live above your means.”

@r.m.d.06 reacted; “Bbaba you suppose still deh your mama house and worry less on rent. But nah you one do big boy nah.”

See below;