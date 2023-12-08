Actress Kemi Afolabi Adesipe has given assurance to her daughter, Darasimi of consistent love but with no guarantee to be by her side for the rest of her life.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of her on Facetime with her daughter, she said that her daughter occasionally calls her anytime she leaves the home.

She wrote:

Now now that I just left the house for the gym o, this girl will be calling somebody every minute, calm down my madam! See you in a bit.

“Oluwadarasimi Okomi I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life, but I promise to LOVE you for the rest of mine.”

Recall that the actress has been battling with Lupus for a while now.