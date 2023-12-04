Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has slammed an online troll who criticized her outfit which displayed her legs.

Tacha came under heavy criticism after she posted unfiltered photos of herself on her social media page.

In the pictures, she was seen standing close to a wall showcasing her legs to the camera.

A troll @samuelajor had stated that the whole thing could have been avoided if Tacha dressed decently.

He wrote:

“If @Symply_Tacha was properly and decently dressed, and gave that pose, the whole saga going on now wouldn’t have even begun in the first place. It will de e down with time sha, but let’s learn the lesson, especially her gender. Dressing sometimes earns you respect!”

Tacha, in response, rain curses at him, stating she is richer than his family.

She wrote:

“Look at this idiot!! If Tacha was properly and decently dressed!! Go and detect how the women in your life should dress!! “I’m not one of them.

“Y’all really rate yourselfs!! Bold of you to think your useless insults holds water. you Dey waste your time. I GET MONEY PASS YOUR PAPA.”