A tragic incident unfolded when the last chat of a Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuka Richard, surfaced after he allegedly lost his life following a reported loss of N2.5 million to gambling.

Richard, hailing from Arochukwu Local Government Area in Abia State, was said to have tragically ended his life recently.

In a WhatsApp conversation with his friend, Chief Steven Ukpabi, Richard revealed his descent into chronic gambling, citing unemployment and the scarcity of job opportunities as contributing factors.

He expressed deep concern over his inability to repay a debt of 1.2 million naira, which he had borrowed for an unsuccessful bet.

In his words;

“The only option is to 3nd my life as I can not live with the shame His Excellency Sir. Pls come to my rescue. I have turned into a gambler because of no job and right now, I am at a point if I don’t redeem my debt, I might kill myself to pay the debt. I used 2,500,000 to place a bet and 1.2m is not my own and if I don’t pay up today. I will be dead by the time you read this message. As I type this message, I am where I want to buy snippper.”

SEE CHAT BELOW;