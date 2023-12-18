Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has finally spoken out about the devastating end of his marriage to his Ex-wife, Emma and the shocking things he lost along the way.

Recall that the ex-couple were married for 12 years and had four lovely children together.

Sadly, their beautiful journey took a bad turn in 2015 when Emma filed for divorce.

The reason? She claimed Emeka constantly beat her. This serious accusation, which Emeka strongly denies, led to a messy legal battle and lots of public attention.

In a heartfelt interview on Robbins mind by channels Tv, Emeka Ike shared how the claim by his ex-wife led to him losing his homes, his kids, and almost everything he’d worked hard for.

According to him, he came back from a trip abroad to find his multi-million naira school, something he built with his own sweat and tears, shut down by his ex-wife.

He also says she sold all their houses and lands, leaving him with nothing but the clothes on his back.

Offering a nugget of wisdom amidst his pain, Emeka , who has remarried, urged young lovers to find partners who love as fiercely and invest as readily as they do.

Watch the video below;

