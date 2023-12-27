Famous Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer, Timi Dakolo has narrated a complicated relationship cycle revolving around his friend and her ex-husband.

In a tweet sighted on his page, the singer, Timi Dakolo, who won inaugural edition of the Nigerian Idol show, said the lady informed him that her former bridesmaid is about to get married to the man she divorced.

According to the 42-year-old ‘Wish me well’ hitmaker, the soon to be wed lady added her divorced friend to her bridal train as well as a WhatsApp group created for the bridesmaids.

Timi Dakolo wrote;

“My friend just told me that her bridesmaid is marrying her Ex husband and the babe just added her to a group to be on her bridal train.”