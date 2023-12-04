The well-known media personality Toke Makinwa has opened up about her tragic experience of losing her parents in a fire.

She described the incident as one of her “biggest fears” and how it plunged her into a profound state of unease and doubt.

She relived the horrific incident with comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, also known as AY, in a recent interview on her show.

After enquiring about the recent fire outbreak at his Lagos property, Toke Makinwa began sharing a similar story about her family from many years ago.

Toke said, “I’ve been a victim of a house fire when I was a kid and unfortunately both my parents died as a result of that. That’s one of my biggest fears.”

AY responded, “Sorry about that. I’m just hearing for the first time.”

AY stated that he was on tour in Canada when his house went up in flames, adding that he woke up to a lot of missed calls.

“Knowing fully well that my family was on holiday, that was my point of Thanksgiving.

“I woke up to about 78 missed calls that day. Any time I see something like that, I just know something has happened. I opened my phone and saw my house on Instablog.”