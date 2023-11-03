On November 3, 2023, media personality Toke Makinwa turned 39.

To mark this milestone, she shared ageless photos on Instagram and received a priceless gift from her mother: a heartfelt blessing.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Toke’s mother can be heard conveying her prayers over the phone.

Toke Makinwa captioned the video with love emojis and commented on her mother’s tradition of including prayers for the fruits of the Holy Spirit.

“You see that fruits of the Holy Spirit, mummy’s prayer is incomplete without it,” she wrote.

Watch the video below;

Happy birthday to the media personality. We celebrate her.

ALSO READ:VIDEO: Singer Portable uses his boxers to safe-keep wads of cash given to him by patrons at a nightclub in Lagos