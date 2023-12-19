Singer, Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, responds as he removes their contentious photo in which he cropped her out after being called out by internet users.

The two were said to have shared an identical photo on their separate social media profiles.

The internet community was drawn to Wizkid’s post of the same image, but with Jada removed, while Jada P shared a picture of the two of them.

Social media users were outraged by this and started criticizing the Afrobeats singer.

Jada blasted the internet as a whole on social media, blowing hot.

She said that it’s clear that internet users are insane.

The mother of two wrote:

“The internet is mad!”

Read some reactions below:

@realted18 said: “But why wizkid crop u from e pictures, dem help u talk now d next thing d internet is mad dey play”

@NobleBenz said: “Jada, the Internet helps us communicate, find information fast, learn online, shop easily, and work from anywhere. So in conclusion the internet isn’t mad, you just have to change your point of view😉

Hope this helps 💡”

@justtruth001 said: “u wey ur life don spoil”

@xx_zamani wrote: “Person no dey avoid u lowkey, highkey then few people speak on your behalf… the boom Internet is mad okay..”

SEE POST: