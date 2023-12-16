Popular Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, has slammed the producers of the reality show “Real Housewives of Lagos” (RHOL) for bringing Dr. Rommel to the show.

The reality star revealed her dissatisfaction with the show’s casting decisions and called to bring the doctor, who is known for being gay and a transgender to the show and call for a rethinking.

Laura Ikeji said that if a gay man were to be cast in the female-led series, the producers should look for someone genuinely outstanding.

She wrote:



“Next time u gonna bring a gay man to join a show with ladies, pls bring those amazing ones. The Igbta community has so many pure souls.

Rommel is a waste of screen time and an embarrassment to that community”

