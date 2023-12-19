Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mayorkun, has vehemently vowed never to visit Calabar again after his terrible experience at his concert.

The musician was slated to perform there in the state and he got there in one piece.

However it seems all did not go well eventually as after the performance, Mayorkun indicated in his posts that he did not have a great time.

The reason for his grievances is still unknown although many have assumed that his chain worth millions of Naira was stolen at the concert in the oil-rich state.

In his words:

“I just want to wake up from this dream bro

Nightmare is a better word!

CALABAR, You’ll probably NEVER EVER see me again, goodluck to the other artistes coming for your festivals tho.

Izz gone! no wam!”

