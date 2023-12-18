Controversial media personality, Solomon Buchi, has given reasons, why people should wait for their wedding night before being intimate with their partners.

Solomon Buchi took to the micro blogging platform, X, to advise the masses to get married first before having s3x.

He stated that there is a joy that comes with waiting and falling into each other’s arm in deep passion without guilt.

He said:

“There’s a delight in waiting for your wedding night, knowing well that you WAITED & falling into each other’s arms in deep passion without guilt. It might be rare these days, but it’s still beautiful, pious and morally satisfying. Sex consummates marriage. Marry first, then sex.”

Check reactions trailing his statement below:

Noble Ifeanyi wrote: “The pleasure of the kill is in the chase…wetin person don consummate for relationship finish what’s it about wedding night?”

vanell0peee wrote: “Real”