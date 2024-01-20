Jaiye Kuti, a well-known Nollywood actress, highlights the difficulties that many women encounter in their marriage and how most would prefer to divorce at some point.

In a recent interview, the actress acknowledged that most couples struggle with marriage at some time owing to cultural differences.

Buttressing her point, Jaiye Kuti revealed that after marriage, couples tend to know each other better compared to when in the dating stage. She emphasized how these factors can be quite challenging for most women.

Using herself as an example, Jaiye stated that she tried to exit her marriage three times but ended up finding herself stuck in it.

She added that men on the other hand make the thought of wanting to exit marriages easy because of the egocentric urge to cheat.

In her words;

“If you ask hundred women, 85% wants to exit their marriage. I even tried to leave like thrice. The issue is when you marry someone from a different tradition and when a man wants to get married, he would treat and pamper a woman well but the second marriage and children are involved, everyone will start to show their true colours. Also, men can be egocentric in nature; and also can’t be stopped from cheating.”

