Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage for failing to congratulate her colleague, Davido following the birth of his twins.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star expressed his disappointed at the singer for not making a social media post congratulating her colleague on the twins.

According to him, everyone, including himself, was expecting this gesture as a sign of respect and friendship.

Uche Maduagwu compared this situation to Davido’s behavior, suggesting that Davido would readily offer public congratulations if Tiwa Savage had twins

The social media influencer also talked about how the single mother of one failed to congratulate OBO following his three Grammy nominations.

Maduagwu suggests that 2024 should be a year of reciprocating social media support. He implies that people should only celebrate those who celebrate them.

In his words;

“I WAS SO UNHAPPY WHEN AUNTY TIWA

NO MAKE A POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA TO

CONGRATULATE DAVIDO FOR THE

BEAUTIFUL IBEJI GOD BLESS AM WITH.

Even if Sophia no congratulate Davido and

my CHIOM CHIOM with a social media

Post for the TWINS God give them, as an

Elder, why did you not? Davido would be

among the 1st Wey go celebrate you with

a post if Na you born TWINS.

>>

Honestly, I feel Davido made the right decision, everyone was expecting Aunty TIWA to make a sweet #post on social media to Congratulate Davido for the #beautiful TWINS Wey God bless am with but did she? What about the 3 #Grammy Nomination, did she make a post to congratulate him? Davido, God will bless you for the correct decision you took, 2024 Na year to #follow those who congratulate you on social media for the MIRACLE God Dey do for you and your Family, if they can promote their music and business on social media, why Dem no congratulate you for the TWINS God bless your family with like your other FRIENDS did globally?”

See below;

ALSO READ: “You know I can’t sleep alone yet you traveled without me” Oluebube Obio calls out her adopted mother, Uche Nancy, she replies