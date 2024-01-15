Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken a swipe at Davido as he pens a sweet note to his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

This comes after Sophia sent a “cease and desist” letter to Davido through her lawyers.

In the letter, she revealed that OBO bullied and harassed her online, paying websites to say bad things about her.

According to her, he’s threatened her life and ignored past warnings to stop.

Taking to his Instagram page, Uche Maduagwu acknowledged the challenges faced by single moms, especially in Nigeria, and praises Sophia Momodu ‘s strength and resilience.

Taking a swipe at Davido, the actor acknowledged that Imade deserves to have her father’s attention.

However, he assured Sophia that Imade is destined for greatness.

In his words;

“DEAR SOPHIA, IT’S NOT EASY BEING

A HARDWORKING SINGLE MUM, YOUR

STORY HAS INSPIRED SO MANY

SINGLE MUM’S IN NAIJA.

You have kept quiet for a long time, but

sharing your story Don make Nigerians

know the TRUTH. You are a great MUM.

Every PIKIN deserve their Baba

Attention, dear Sophia, don’t worry, IMADE

is destined to be GREAT in Jesus name.”

See below;

