Budding Nollywood actress Aderonke Atere says that she gets a lot of compliments from people about her body.

The curvaceous movie star, during an interview with Tori correspondent, talked about the obstacles she encountered as a new comer in the industry and how her love of performing kept her unfazed.

She said:

“I have always had a passion for acting since I was young and I did write movie stories growing up. I liked acting so much, and I could remember how I invited our neighbors then so we could do a short drama in our house. Acting has always been my thing since childhood.

Then fast forward to when I was done with secondary school, I had one big sister in our neighborhood then and she was into acting as well, her name is Iwalola. She was the first person to take me on a movie set in 2010 in Ibadan, and I featured as an extra in a club scene though I can’t remember the title of the movie anymore, there were great actors in the movie as Damola Olatunji among many others”.

“My dad wasn’t in support at all! You know how African parents can be when it comes to acting as a career. But my stepmom was partially in support, she has always been a lover of Nollywood movies and the industry in general and we also had a video club where we rent out movies on our street as well. I was able to go to the first movie set because my dad was on a business trip”.