Popular Nollywood actor-turned pastor Yul Edochie has finally revealed why he started a ministry.

Yul Edochie took to his verified Instagram page to explain his reasons, mentioning a commitment to fulfill his destiny.

The much-maligned actor assures fans that despite his newfound career path in ministry, he will not be moving away from the entertainment industry entirely.

He appreciates an acknowledged concerned fans who still wish to see him on the screen, Yul explained that he doesn’t intend to leave his acting career completely despite starting a ministry.

Yul Edochie explained why he decided to start a ministry, while addressing mixed reactions from his fan base.

He stressed that his sole aim now is to fulfill his destiny, which he believes is doing the lord’s work.

In his words;

“Millions of my fans still want to see me on screen acting.

“Don’t worry my people, I’m not going away completely.

“I have to fulfill my destiny.

God’s work is my destiny. And God’s work must be done.

I’m happy. God bless you all.”

See below;