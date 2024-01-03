Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2face Idibia, recently revealed in a statement that he is transitioning into an upcoming artist.

2baba made this statement amid the release of new hit tracks by up and coming artists across different record labels in Nigeria.

The music legend acknowledged their presence and influence in the music industry, and also hinted that he is currently working on something of his own.

On his Instagram handle, the ‘Amaka’ hitmaker wrote:

“Meeen!, These new cats are not smiling o. I don turn to upcoming artist o, chai. But as them talk am, we no go gree for anybody this year. na kitchen I dey like this.”

See his post below: