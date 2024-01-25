Actor Yul Edochie has come under fire from Noble Igwe, a Nigerian blogger and media personality, for his frequent career transitions.

This follows the actor’s recent announcement that he intended to start his own ministry, True Salvation Ministry (TSM), and become a gospel preacher.

Noble Igwe pondered how an actor could decide one day that he was interested in real estate and then, a few months later, become a church minister.

It seems to the blogger that something is not quite right.

Reacting,

Arc Uche Rochas noted: “He’s looking for free money, he doesn’t want to work”

Ami said: “Wait till you find out that church is a huge real estate investment”

Blessing wrote: “Now we know d person who funds d marriage. Since d person left, he hasn’t produce a single movie. He has tried diff hustle, skit, content creation, house agent, politics .. now an online pastor. If he was financially okay before this saga, he would still be standing strong”

Duchess_vee penned: “Na nemesis. Person wey don dey kolo”

