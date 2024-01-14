A young Nigerian man was devastated after winning N200K on a sports betting platform and losing every penny back to the system without buying common pure water from the money to quench his thirst.

A video circulating on social media captured the heartbreaking moment a teenager found himself as a result of his poor investments.

He had won the sum of N200K on the sports betting platform and decided to try and double his wins.

His first stake was a staggering N40K which may have fetched him millions of naira but was unfortunately lost to the system.

He didn’t stop there, he reduced his stake to N10K at a time and continued losing the cash bit by bit until he lost all the N200K.

Check out netizens reactions below:

dansky_exchange opined: “Bet is never a way of making money…the home surely wins…YOU’LL LOSE YOUR MONEY.:

mcjblazedwfc opined: “If we dash am Money now him go still carry Man U to win or draw 😂😂😂.”

king_cozzy_ noted: “Money wea him for use buy new bedsheets 😂😂😂😂.”

