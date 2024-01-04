Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, found themselves trending for what was supposed to be a carefree moment caught on camera.

A video of Tiwi jokingly warning ladies away from her husband went viral, sparking whispers of insecurity.

In the video, Tiwi urged those crushing on her husband to stay away as he is now a married man.

The newlywed urged them to pray for their husbands to come soon.

“Listen, I have locked him in. This guy is all mine. I pray God send you yours. Stay away from mine. Yours is coming. That’s the word!”She said in part.

This sparked speculations that she is insecure and possessive .

Not a fan of online drama, Kunle took to social media to set the record straight. He clarified that the video was simply a playful exchange, filled with laughter and good vibes.

The actor expressed frustration at the misinterpretation, suggesting the need to explain everything online is draining.

Kunle Remi hinted that the constant judgment and speculation might be the reason his wife keeps her distance from the online world.

He announced a retreat to their private haven, promising to return only when their future children are 16.

In his words;

“Omo!! news no Dey Nigeria again oo.

Small video that @realdjteebone recorded

months ago which I posted with wifey

joking and vibing has become video of

insecurity and warning video??!

Very HARMLESS joke and vibes. People

have turned nothing to mean something.

My house / life is a house of laughter and

good vibes and I won’t be sharing that

with the world.

Seeing that we need to explain everything

and I don’t have evidence.

Na why she no even Dey social media at

all at all

Now I understand!

Sliding back into my private

world… posting again when

our kids are 16yrs old.”

