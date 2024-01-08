Joro Olumofin, a popular relationship expert, has revealed why some men are often called ‘Mumu’ or considered not smart for staying loyal to one partner.

He revealed that in the Nigerian culture, cheating is seen as a symbol of success and masculinity among men.

He stated that, during school days, having multiple girlfriends earns a boy the “bad guy tag,” where a guy with four girlfriends may receive commendations as a “correct guy.” He revealed that some universities even go as far as presenting awards for the “ladies man of the year” to honour such individuals.

He added that even in marriages, having multiple side chicks earns a man accolades from friends.

He said;

“As a married man if he has 3 side chiks. His friends will call him ” Idan, Stallion, Rambo, “

This behavior has been imprinted in his cognition throughout his childhood.

When it’s time to commit to 1 woman it becomes difficult.

Men who are loyal to 1 woman are referred to as Mumu in Nigeria.”

