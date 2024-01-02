Popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has advice ladies that there is nothing wrong from desiring a rich and handsome man.

Joro stressed the value of women achieving their goals and claimed that they have the right to manifest riches, love, and happiness.

He advocated for women to follow their own desires, regardless of whether they want taller men or want to be with a wealthy man.

In his words:

“Ladies, In 2024; Don’t settle You deserve all the Happiness, Love and Riches. You deserve it. It’s your right. Manifest a Rich handsome man. Don’t let any Man make you think you deserve less. Don’t compromise in 2024. (1) If you like tall guys, wait for a tall guy (2) If you believe you should be a rich man’s wife, don’t date a guy who doesn’t have plans to be rich (3) Don’t apologize for having good taste. For you to manifest a handsome, rich man. Make sure you have ” Good Character” and great Qualities yourself.”