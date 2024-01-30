Nollywood actor, Stanley Igboanugo has penned a heartwarming note to his colleague, Walter Anga as they link up on movie set.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star specifically expressed his deep appreciation for his Senior colleague’s guidance and support, describing him as a “senior man” who has made a positive impact on his career.

Stanley Igboanugo values those, like Walter Anga, who genuinely want to see younger generations succeed.

He warns against those who use religion or other tactics to manipulate or control others, highlighting the hypocrisy of those who claim divine support while acting against someone’s success.

In conclusion, Stanley shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming project, “COVENANT” series, calling it a “big film coming out from Africa 2024”. He suggested that it will be a major success.

In his words;

“In whatever you do, tag along elders and seniors who wish to see young ones grow.

Many smile at you, but deeply fighting to quench your success, (only me go stand) when the sky is too big to contain all. Funny how many use Gods to oppress others 🤦🏾‍♂️ call me whatever but I appreciate good people a lot, @walteranga senior man thank you for all you do for me, I appreciate you a lot #respect 🫡 meanwhile it’s COVENANT the series making me buga like that in the video 😃😃😃 a big film coming out from Africa 2024 💪🏽 fire gang 🔥🔥”

