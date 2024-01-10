Tobi Bakre, one of the most successful actors to emerge from the BBNaija reality show, has expressed immense gratitude to God for his thriving career as he showcased his impressive collection of awards.

He shared his heartfelt message via his Instagram page.

Sharing photos of his awards, Tobi Bakre revealed that he’s incredibly grateful for his journey so far, thanking God, the people who helped him, and his fans.

The movie star also disclosed that he’s proud of his impressive achievements in 2023, highlighting awards like Best Actor at AMVCA and AMAA, acceptance into the Berlinale talents program, and being the highest-grossing actor of 2022.

Tobi is optimistic about the future, believing the best is yet to come and even setting his sights on winning Golden Globes and Oscars someday.

In his words:

“Grateful to God for the journey thus far!

Grateful to everyone God has used to make this a reality!

Grateful to you guys ❤️

– 2023 Best Actor AMVCA

– 2023 Best Actor AMAA Awards

– 2023 Best Actor Future Awards

– 2023 Special Recognition Awards Afriff

– 2023 Sunnewsonline Price for Acting

– Acceptance to the Berlinale talents 2024 set

– 2022 Highest Grossing Actor

The best is yet to come. That I strongly believe! Golden Globe and Oscars some day! ✅🤝”

