Olaide Oyedeji, a Nollywood actress, talks about her intense desire to undergo BBL and other surgical enhancements to improve her physical appearance since the age of 15.

During an interview with media personality Biola Bayo, the single actress who recently had her body enhanced revealed that the desire began when she was 15.

She clarified that the decision to opt for surgery stemmed from enduring bullying during her formative years due to her appearance.

Olaide Oyedeji added that she had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a breast lift, and liposuction to enhance her features.

In her words;

“I did BBL, breast lift and liposuction. From age 15, I had always wanted to transform my body. Growing up, I’ve never had a flat tummy. This is the first time in my whole life that I’m having it. I had buttocks but no hips. And I was determined that I was going to do anything to be good at my field. This [body enhancement] is a part of being good at my field. Because it adds value.”

She continued, “Before they [trolls] were bullying me for not having a good body, now they are bullying me for having a too-perfect body. And it’s coming mostly from women. I was like, ‘Is this what life is about?’ Do you, the world would adjust.

“Before doing my body, they were insulting me too much. They were like, ‘Your body is this, that…’ Na dem list out everything wey I go do. I fixed my teeth and all that. And now they are still insulting me for having a perfect body.”

Watch the video below …