Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, also known as Simi, appeals to Netizens to give firstborns a break.

She made this public on her X microblogging account, where she advocated for firstborn children who are frustrated by their families.

Simi believes that many firstborns are forced to carry an extra load of responsibility, which can be exhausting at times.

Although, she is the last born of her own family, she is aware that many of them do not speak up which is why she decided to make it known on their behalf.

Her tweet reads;

“Y’all need to let your first borns breathe. They came first does not mean they should carry everybody’s load. Many of them don’t even like you anymore , because when you text them na so so panic attack. They’re just not allowed to say it. Let them breathe.

Also, first born sef learn how to say no and set boundaries. You deserve peace too.”

