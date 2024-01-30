Nigerian singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has penned an appreciation note to the singer’s fan for pushing her into destiny with luxury brand, Hermes.

Recall that the influencer recently posted a picture online with a super expensive Hermes bag.

Reacting to his, a big fan of Davido tagged the bag as fake. He wrote mean things about Sophia on social media, saying she bought a cheap copy from a local market.

“Please what’s the name and amount of that bag she carries on that her new MID picture she just posted?

This is 2024, please Say No To Fake Outfits and Bags. 2024 and you still buying grade C fake Hermes from Aba Store”. He wrote.

Upset by this, the single mother of one contacted Hermes directly and asked them about the bag.

Hermes surprised Sophia Momodu by giving her a more beautiful bag as a gift.

Sharing her excitement, the fashion connoisseur shared a video of herself in a Hermes store being gifted the expensive bag.

Appreciating the troll, Sophia revealed that instead of hurting her, the hater actually pushed her to reach out to a famous brand and get an awesome surprise.

She learned that she’s stronger than she thought and that even mean people can sometimes lead you to good things.

“Good morning 🤭 I just wanna say thank you for that fake convo… you intended to hurt me instead you liberated me. Listen You were chosen to be a spiteful hateful spirit, I’m so grateful

Hermes said whooooo said that?!! Pull up on us Queen we got a surprise for you.

I learned things I couldn’t have learned any other way, pushed me into my destiny.. out of my comfort zone. I’ve learned that I have more power than I thought I had. I’m stronger than I thought I was. You were chosen to be an opp. Thank you for being the hater you’ve been in my life”.

See below;



