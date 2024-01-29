Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James has penned a sweet note to her husband ahead of their white wedding.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entrepreneur shared lovedup video of herself and hubby.

In her caption, Veekee celebrated their “perfect crime” of stealing each other’s hearts.

Filled with gratitude for finding peace and joy in him, she hinted at their unique love story and their love being a divine gift against all odds.

Veekee James concluded by declaring that her marriage to her husband will last forever.

She wrote;

“You Stole My Heart and I Stole Yours! Such a Perfect Crime🥹

When I prayed, I only asked for Peace❤️

When you came, I knew it was my prayer being answered🥰

Someday, I might be able to share our Unbeaten Love Story with this crazy world☺️ but for now, Ayomi…

Let’s enjoy this gift of love the Almighty has given us against all odds!

It’s our Season…One that will last forever🥳🎉”

