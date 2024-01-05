Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille and his wife, Rimounne are celebrating their second anniversary.

To mark their special day, the beautiful couple took to third respective Instagram pages to share photos from their wedding two years ago.

In his caption, Johnny Drille revealed that his wife is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

The music star appreciated her for bringing happiness into his life.

He wrote;

“Thank you for the happiest five years of my life, and the most beautiful two years of marriage.

You’re the best thing that ever happened to me and i’m glad i get to go through life with you.

Happy Anniversary @rimouuune ♥️”

On the other hand, Rimounne wrote;

“Grateful to be doing life with you and excited for the next phase of our journey. Thank you for the best two years of my life yet. Happy anniversary babe! I love you ❤️”

See below:

