Famous Nigerian comedian and content creator, Aloma Isaac Junior, better known online as Zicsaloma has taken to social media to show off the new home he gave his mother.

Zicsaloma recently revealed on his Instagram page that he had given his mother a new house as a token of gratitude and kindness.

Renowned for his hilarious viral videos, the comedian shared the poignant history of this important gesture.

Zicsaloma claimed that despite his original plan to show his mother the completed home when it was constructed, he chose to share the good news earlier because she had paid him an unexpected visit.

The comedian conveyed the fulfillment of a long-held dream while emphasizing the joy of being able to care for one’s parents.

His mother gave her son a lot of hugs and danced joyfully when she saw the house.

He went on to acknowledge the impact his mother had had on his life and to tell of how she had always been there for him, even paying for his tuition and working long hours to make sure he succeeded.

Fans praised the comedian and poured out prayers for him in his comment section.

Watch the video below: