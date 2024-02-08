Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, popularly known as Ebuka, and his wife Cynthia Obianodo are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today, February 6, 2024.

The couple tied the knot on December 16, 2016, in Abuja, Nigeria. Their love story has blossomed ever since, and they have welcomed two beautiful daughters into their family:

Their first daughter, Kamala was born on June 8, 2018 while their second daughter, Ruby was born on June 9, 2021.

Taking to Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary, Ebuka shared throwback photos from their wedding as he express his love and gratitude for his wife.

“8 years of hanging with my best friend. Forever grateful and in love.” He wrote.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the couple’s pages with congratulatory messages.

