Nollywood actress, Doris Akonanya recently embarked on a bold experiment to challenge societal perceptions surrounding marriage and disability.

In a video circulating online, she approaches a man on the street and asks a personal question that has sparked important conversations.

The video shows Doris Akonanya, who has a physical disability, directly asking the man if he would approve of his son marrying a woman with one limb like her.

In response, the man expressed no objections towards his son marrying a woman with a disability, even if the situation arose after marriage.

He revealed that even if his woman with two legs hypothetically lost a limb due to an accident, he would still love and stand by her.

The video concludes with a warm hug between them.

Watch below;

